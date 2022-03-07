Ridley suspended through at least 2022 for gambling on NFL games

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely through the conclusion of the 2022 season for gambling on NFL games during the 2021 season, commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday.

The league says that an investigation revealed no inside information was used by Ridley, no games were compromised and no coaches, teammates or other players were aware of Ridley's activities.

The league also made public a letter to Ridley written by Goodell.

"There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success - and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league - than upholding the integrity of the game," Goodell wrote. "This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

"For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions."

Later on Monday, the Falcons released a statement of their own.

"We were first made aware of the league's investigation on Feb. 9," the statement read. "We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

A Second Team All-Pro in 2020, Ridley, 27, was the 26th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

He appeared in only five games for the Falcons last season, stepping away from the team on Oct. 31, citing mental health concerns.

In his four seasons with the team, Ridley has recorded 248 receptions for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns over 49 games.

Ridley is eligible to apply for reinstatement on Feb. 15, 2023. He also has the right to appeal the suspension.