Cam Newton's season is over after the Carolina Panthers placed the injured quarterback on the injured reserve with a foot injury.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury in a Week 2 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hasn't been able to return since.

“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a press release. “He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.

“We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve.”

Newton was replaced by pivot Kyle Allen and the 23-year-old has led Carolina to a 5-3 record on the season, good enough for second in the NFC South.

Over nine seasons with the Panthers, Newton has thrown for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions.

The 2011 first overall pick led Carolina to the Super Bowl in 2015 where they lost to the Denver Broncos.