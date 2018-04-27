Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Curtis McElhinney, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and defenceman Ryan Murray will join Team Canada for the upcoming World Hockey Championship in Denmark next week according to TSN's Darren Dreger.  

McElhinney impressed for the Leafs in limited action this season. In 18 games, the 34-year-old was 11-5 with a 2.15 GAA and a save percentage of .934. 

Dubois is coming off a breakout rookie season with the Blue Jackets, in which he scored 20 goals and added 28 assists. He last wore the Maple Leaf at the 2017 world juniors.

Murray won gold with Canada at 2016 worlds and will be playing at the tournament for the third time in his career. The 24-year-old had one goal and 12 points in 44 games with the Blue Jackets this season. 

Cam Atkinson (USA), Dean Kukan (Switzerland), Markus Nutivaara (Finland), Alexandre Texier (France) and Matiss Kivlenieks (Latvia) will also be representing the Blue Jackets at the worlds, which begin on May 4.

 

Canada's WHC Roster

Player Hometown NHL Team
Goaltender  
Darcy Kuemper Saskatoon, Sask. Arizona 
Curtis McElhinney London, Ont. Toronto
Defence    
Joel Edmundson Brandon, Man. St. Louis 
Aaron Ekblad Windsor, Ont. Florida 
Ryan Pulock Dauphin, Man. New York Islanders 
Darnell Nurse Hamilton, Ont. Edmonton 
Thomas Chabot Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce, Que. Ottawa 
Colton Parayko St. Albert, Alta. St. Louis 
Ryan Murray White City, Sask. Columbus
Forwards    
Jordan Eberle Regina, Sask. New York Islanders 
Brayden Schenn Saskatoon, Sask. St. Louis 
Josh Bailey Bowmanville, Ont. New York Islanders 
Mathew Barzal Vancouver, B.C. New York Islanders 
Pierre-Luc Dubois Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Que. Columbus
Jaden Schwartz Wilcox, Sask. St. Louis 
Jean-Gabriel Pageau Ottawa, Ont. Ottawa 
Bo Horvat London, Ont. Vancouver 
Anthony Beauvillier Sorel-Tracy, Que. New York Islanders 
Ryan O’Reilly Varna, Ont. Buffalo 
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Burnaby, B.C. Edmonton 
Connor McDavid Newmarket, Ont. Edmonton 

 