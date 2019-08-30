The FIBA World Cup is set to tip-off on Aug.31 and Canada has their roster set.

It has been a long selection process, one that has seen a number of NBA players pull out of the tournament.

Noteables that have pulled out are Andrew Wiggins, RJ Barrett, Jamal Murray, Tristan Thompson, Dwight Powell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

In the end, Canada's roster has two NBA players on it, Cory Joseph (Sacramento) and Khem Birch (Orlando)

Nine players currently play overseas, Melvin Ejim, Brady Heslip, Kaza Kajami-Keane, Owen Klassen, Conor Morgan, Kevin Pangos, Phil Scrubb, Thomas Scrubb, and Kyle Wiltjer.

And one current NCAA player, Andrew Nembhard (Florida).

This is Canada's first trip to the FIBA World Cup since 2010, this will be their 14th appearance at the World Cup.

Canada will be in action Sept.1 when they take on Australia.