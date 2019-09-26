SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Bridget Carleton had 15 points and Kayla Alexander added 11 points and 10 rebounds as Canada beat the Dominican Republic 78-50 on Thursday in FIBA Women's AmeriCup play.

Jamie Scott contributed 14 points and six boards for the Canadians (4-0), who will advance to the tournament semifinals as the No. 1 seed from Group A.

The Canadians jumped out to a 20-13 lead after one quarter and were up 15 by halftime.

This was Canada's 16th straight win in the continental championship. The Canadians last loss happened in the final of the 2013 tournament.

The Women's AmeriCup 2019 will qualify the top eight teams to the Olympic pre-qualifying tournaments in November.

___

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2019.