Canada beats Serbia to win bronze at FIBA U19 World Cup

RIGA, Latvia — Canada captured bronze at the FIBA U19 World Cup with a 101-92 win over Serbia on Sunday.

Montreal’s Bennedict Mathurian led the Canadians with 31 points, making 11-of-15 shots from the floor.

Ryan Nembhard of Aurora, Ont., chipped in 21 points and 10 assists and Mississauga, Ont., native Caleb Houstan added 17 points and five rebounds.

Mihailo Mausikic had a team-high 25 points, six rebounds for Serbia.

Canada was down 50-54 at the half but evened the score in the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth.

The result is Canada’s second-ever medal in the tournament following its first-place finish in 2017 in Cairo.