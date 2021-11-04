Former England youth international Ike Ugbo will represent Canada at the senior level, Canada Soccer announced on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Genk striker will be available for selection as soon as the next round of World Cup qualifiers and the Chelsea academy product will join the Canada camp next week in Edmonton.

"This is great news for Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team Program and the country as he’s another young, top-level player with his best football years ahead of him,” Canada head coach John Herdman said in a statement. “He’s chosen to be part of this exciting journey starting with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. We are looking forward to finally see him in that Canada red jersey."

A native of London, Ugbo spent several of his early years in the Toronto area before returning to England to join Chelsea.

Before his permanent move to Genk in the offseason, Ugbo did not play for the Chelsea first team, spending time out on loan with the likes of Barnsley, MK Dons and Scunthorpe United. Last season, Ugbo starred on loan at Belgian side Cercle Brugge, scoring 16 goals in 32 league appearances.

Ugbo was also eligible to play for Nigeria through his parents.

Through six matches, Canada sits third in the final table on 10 points, four back of leaders Mexico. The top three teams earn automatic berths to Qatar 2022.

Canada is next in action on Nov. 12 when they host Costa Rica in Edmonton.