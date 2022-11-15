– Massive broadcast schedule includes more than 200 hours of live coverage, with pre- and post-game shows for every game; special three-hour pre-games for Canada matches; as well as a daily primetime recap show throughout the tournament –

– Opening match sees hosts Qatar take on Ecuador on Sunday, Nov. 20, with complete tournament coverage continuing through to the FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ FINAL on Sunday, Dec. 18 –

– Canada begins their campaign in Group F on Wednesday, Nov. 23 vs. Belgium –

– TSN also delivers a variety of all-new digital features on TSN.ca and the TSN app including an augmented reality viewing experience, an enhanced DVR feature, and integrated live odds powered by FanDuel –

– Beginning November 18, TSN.ca and the TSN app feature a 24/7 live streaming channel featuring programming specific to the FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ –

TORONTO (November 15, 2022) – With the countdown to FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ underway, TSN and CTV today announced comprehensive broadcast details for the tournament. As the official broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup™ in Canada, TSN and CTV have complete tournament coverage of all 64 games beginning Sunday, Nov. 20 all the way to the final on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Canadian Men’s National Team is competing in the tournament for the first time since 1986, kicking off their campaign on Wednesday, Nov. 23 against Belgium at 11 a.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps. TSN and CTV’s full broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca. Beginning November 18, TSN.ca and the TSN app also feature a 24/7 live streaming channel with programming specific to the FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™. The channel includes all pre-game, post-game, and live game coverage of every match of the tournament. Live coverage of FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ broadcasts from the networks’ on-location studio at Souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar, as well as from the TSN Studio. Coverage is led by TSN’s industry-leading broadcast team, featuring:

On-Location Hosts: James Duthie, Luke Wileman, and Lindsay Hamilton

Studio Host: Kelcey Brade

On-Location Analysts: Steven Caldwell, Julian de Guzman, Kevin Kilbane, Janine Beckie, and Tosaint Ricketts

Studio Analyst: Carmelina Moscato

On-Location Reporters: Matthew Scianitti and Daniel Zakrzewski

Social Media Reporter: Corwin McCallum

Rules Expert: Joe Fletcher

TSN and CTV’s massive broadcast schedule for FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ features more than 200 hours of live coverage, including the following highlights:

Pre- and post-game shows for each match

Special three hour Team Canada preview show for every match of their Group Stage campaign

30-minute primetime recap show every matchday throughout the tournament on TSN

Daily 30-minute segment breaking down the latest news and highlights on Canada

A Match of the Day encore featured nightly on TSN

Up-to-the-minute news, must see highlights, insights, and analysis available at TSN.ca, and across TSN’s social media platforms

TSN kicks off FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ with pre-tournament coverage, including the CANADA KICK-OFF SHOW PREVIEW SERIES, live from Qatar until Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. TSN delivers a variety of all-new digital features on TSN.ca and the TSN app for the FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™, highlighted by:

FIFA’s official virtual live mode within the TSN app, giving fans the ability to stream every tournament match with augmented reality overlays, featuring up-to-the-moment player, team, and match insights as they happen

All-new game pages for the tournament, with integrated live odds, live win probabilities, team stats, and head-to-head results

An all-new game summary widget, with video highlights of key moments from each game

An enhanced DVR feature, giving fans the ability to restart, pause, rewind, and fast-forward live game coverage as it happens

Tournament futures page, with up-to-date odds powered by FanDuel

TSN’s social channels stay up-to-date with all tournament news and viral content, highlighted by DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE airing live on TSN’s Instagram stories every day of the week at 5 p.m. ET. Marissa Roberto hosts weekday editions in the new timeslot, while Raegan Subban hosts the all-new weekend shows. Additionally, MuchMusic keeps a pulse on all pop culture moments and music editorial content that unfolds throughout FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™. Through ongoing collaborations with Universal Music Canada, TSN and CTV feature Canadian rock duo Crown Lands’ new track “Come Together” as the FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ Song of the Tournament, which soundtracks the networks’ broadcast coverage. Taking place at eight venues across Qatar, FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ begins with the host nation facing Ecuador on Sunday, Nov. 20 with pre-game coverage beginning at 8 a.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps, live from Al Bayt Stadium. Canada kicks off their Group Stage matches on Wednesday, Nov. 23 against Belgium, with pre-game coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps. The tournament concludes with the FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ FINAL on Sunday, Dec. 18 with pre-game coverage starting at 8 a.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps, live from Lusail Stadium. Full French-language coverage of the tournament is available on RDS.