Canada Comes Together for FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ on TSN and CTV
– Massive broadcast schedule includes more than 200 hours of live coverage, with pre- and post-game shows for every game; special three-hour pre-games for Canada matches; as well as a daily primetime recap show throughout the tournament –
– Opening match sees hosts Qatar take on Ecuador on Sunday, Nov. 20, with complete tournament coverage continuing through to the FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ FINAL on Sunday, Dec. 18 –
– Canada begins their campaign in Group F on Wednesday, Nov. 23 vs. Belgium –
– TSN also delivers a variety of all-new digital features on TSN.ca and the TSN app including an augmented reality viewing experience, an enhanced DVR feature, and integrated live odds powered by FanDuel –
– Beginning November 18, TSN.ca and the TSN app feature a 24/7 live streaming channel featuring programming specific to the FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ –
TORONTO (November 15, 2022) – With the countdown to FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ underway, TSN and CTV today announced comprehensive broadcast details for the tournament. As the official broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup™ in Canada, TSN and CTV have complete tournament coverage of all 64 games beginning Sunday, Nov. 20 all the way to the final on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Canadian Men’s National Team is competing in the tournament for the first time since 1986, kicking off their campaign on Wednesday, Nov. 23 against Belgium at 11 a.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps. TSN and CTV’s full broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca. Beginning November 18, TSN.ca and the TSN app also feature a 24/7 live streaming channel with programming specific to the FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™. The channel includes all pre-game, post-game, and live game coverage of every match of the tournament. Live coverage of FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ broadcasts from the networks’ on-location studio at Souq Waqif in Doha, Qatar, as well as from the TSN Studio. Coverage is led by TSN’s industry-leading broadcast team, featuring:
On-Location Hosts: James Duthie, Luke Wileman, and Lindsay Hamilton
Studio Host: Kelcey Brade
On-Location Analysts: Steven Caldwell, Julian de Guzman, Kevin Kilbane, Janine Beckie, and Tosaint Ricketts
Studio Analyst: Carmelina Moscato
On-Location Reporters: Matthew Scianitti and Daniel Zakrzewski
Social Media Reporter: Corwin McCallum
Rules Expert: Joe Fletcher
Pre- and post-game shows for each match
Special three hour Team Canada preview show for every match of their Group Stage campaign
30-minute primetime recap show every matchday throughout the tournament on TSN
Daily 30-minute segment breaking down the latest news and highlights on Canada
A Match of the Day encore featured nightly on TSN
Up-to-the-minute news, must see highlights, insights, and analysis available at TSN.ca, and across TSN’s social media platforms
FIFA’s official virtual live mode within the TSN app, giving fans the ability to stream every tournament match with augmented reality overlays, featuring up-to-the-moment player, team, and match insights as they happen
All-new game pages for the tournament, with integrated live odds, live win probabilities, team stats, and head-to-head results
An all-new game summary widget, with video highlights of key moments from each game
An enhanced DVR feature, giving fans the ability to restart, pause, rewind, and fast-forward live game coverage as it happens
Tournament futures page, with up-to-date odds powered by FanDuel