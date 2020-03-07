VANCOUVER — The Canadian men got off to the start they wanted with a convincing 31-21 defeat of France on Saturday's opening day of the HSBC Canada Sevens Rugby tournament.

Canada took advantage of an early yellow card shown to France's Paulin Riva to build a 14-0 lead then cruised to a 24-0 advantage at half time.

France is ranked fourth overall midway through the 10-tournament series, so the win was a big confidence boost for the 10-ranked Canadians.

"In sevens, if you don't start well it can be over," said Harry Jones, a West Vancouver, B.C., native who scored one of Canada's five tries. "One loss in a pool and you can be done."

Captain Nathan Hirayama of Richmond, B.C., had a try and three converts. Phil Berna, of Vancouver, Connor Braid of Victoria, and Lucas Hammond of Toronto also scored tries.

Canada was greeted by a huge roar from the crowd when they took to the field. At half time fans broke into a spontaneous, although off-key, version of O Canada.

"That was crazy, awesome," Hirayama said. "I don't know who started that but good on them."

The crowd at BC Place Stadium showed imagination and creativity in their costumes.

A section of pink furry pigs sat near a group of black-and-white polka dotted Dalmatians. There were tall hats, spiked hats, fisherman's hats, a hat with a huge bald eagle and plenty of tuques of various description. Red and black lumberjack jackets were popular, along with fake beards. Flags from all the participating countries were waved.

Even a fan dressed as Jesus was in attendance, double-fisting beers.

France threated to get back into the game with a couple of quick tries to open the second half. Braid's try in the 12th minute, and some stiff Canadian defence, kept Canada in control.

Coach Henry Paul said the Canadians played to their strength.

"We have some guys with individual skills being able to beat people one-on-one," he said. "Using the whole width of the field really helped."

The Canadians have drawn into a difficult pool in the 16-team tournament. After France they face Fiji, last year's winners in Vancouver who lost to South Africa in overtime at last weekend's Los Angeles Sevens. Canada wraps up the first day against Wales.

The two-day tournament ends Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2020