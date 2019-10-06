Canada drops decision to U.S. in rugby sevens quarters

GLENDALE, United States — Cheta Emba scored two tries to help lead the United States to a 29-26 victory over Canada in Cup quarterfinal play Sunday at the World Rugby Sevens series.

Emba opened the scoring in the second minute and added another try in the final minute to put the Americans on top.

Kayla Moleschi, Ghislaine Landry, Julia Greenshields and Karen Paquin scored tries for Canada, which had a 19-12 lead at halftime.

Alev Kelter, Naya Tapper and Kristi Kirshe had the other tries for the Americans.

With the loss, Canada fell into a fifth-place semifinal against Ireland later Sunday. The United States advanced to the Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2019.