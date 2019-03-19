Canada drops to seventh at women's worlds with loss to Scotland

SILKEBORG, Denmark — Scotland's Sophie Jackson scored one point in an extra 11th end in a 6-5 win over Canada on Tuesday at the world women's curling championship.

The loss dropped Chelsea Carey's Calgary-based rink into a tie for seventh with Japan at 3-3.

Carey appeared to be in control until Scotland tied the game with a deuce in the eighth end and took a 5-4 lead with a steal of one in the ninth.

Canada forced the extra end with one in the 10th, but with the last shot in the 11th Scotland cleared a Canadian stone off the four-foot ring to score the winning point.

Sophie Jackson's rink improved to 4-2, good for fifth place. The top six teams after the round-robin qualify for the playoffs.

Elsewhere, Sweden and South Korea joined idle China and Russia in a four-way tie for first at 5-1. Sweden downed winless Finland 10-2, while the Koreans thumped Japan 11-4.

Latvia picked up its first win of the tournament with an 11-8 win over host Denmark. Latvia improved to 1-5, while the Danes joined Finland at 0-6.

Canada faced the United States in Tuesday's late draw.