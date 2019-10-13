ABERDEEN, Scotland — Canada edged Belarus 5-2 on Sunday for its second straight pool win at the world mixed curling championship.

Winnipeg skip Colin Kurz, vice-skip Meghan Walter, second Brendan Bilawka, lead Sara Oliver and national coach Jim Waite improved to 2-0 at the tournament, making them the lone team in their group to remain undefeated.

Belarus dropped to 1-1.

Canada scored one with hammer in the first end and single steals in the second through fourth ends for a 4-0 lead at the halfway point of the game.

Belarus scored one in the fifth and the teams exchanged single points over the following two ends.

"We definitely were a little sloppier than the first game," Kurz said. "The ice was a little bit different and we didn't catch on to it quickly. As it went on, we got a little bit better.

"We cleaned some things up and played solid. It was more one shot here or there that we'd miss in an end, but we managed to keep playing well. It was a fun game."

Canada plays Slovakia's Juraj Gallo (1-1) Monday.

The top three teams from each of the five eight-team pools will advance to the single-elimination playoffs on Friday.

The semifinals and gold- and bronze-medal games will both be played on Saturday.