BELEM, Brazil — Canada finished second at the FIBA under-16 Americas Championship following a 94-77 loss to the United States on Sunday.

It's Canada's third consecutive silver medal at the tournament, with the Americans beating them every time for gold.

Caleb Houstan led the way for Canada with a game-high 25 points.

Ryan Nembhard finished with 21 points and nine assists, while Enoch Boakye had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Christopher Livingston had a team-high 23 points for the U.S.

Houstan and Nembhard were both named to the tournament all-star team.

A 9-0 run from the United States midway through the second led to some breathing room for the Americans, who took a 45-32 lead into half time and never looked back.

Canada has qualified for the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup 2020 by finishing in the top four at the U16 Americas Championship.