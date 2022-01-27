On the strength of a Jonathan David strike and an own goal, Canada moved a step closer to qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday with a 2-0 victory on the road against Honduras.

David broke in on goal after receiving an inch perfect pass from Liam Fraser and chipped the ball over Honduras keeper Luis Lopez to secure the win in the 73rd minute for Canada, as they remained undefeated and at the top of the CONCACAF qualifying table.

Honduran defender Denil Maldonado’s 10th minute own goal, off a Tajon Buchanan cross, got Canada on the board in the first half.

Canada has 19 points after nine games, one more than the United States and two more than Mexico, who currently occupy the third and final automatic qualifying position in the standings.

Buchanan forced Maldonado into the mistake after beating his man one-on-one just outside the opposition penalty area as he crossed a ball the defender was not able to handle, which he deflected past his goalkeeper.

Canadian keeper Milan Borjan earned the clean sheet for Canada and made an important save in each half to preserve the win. Just before half, he beat an on-rushing Romell Quioto to a ball, clearing the danger.

In the second half, he denied a Honduras goal with a diving stop in the 70th minute, just prior to David’s marker, helping Canada win in Honduras for the first time since 1985.

Alphonso Davies missed Thursday’s game for Canada due to suffering mild myocarditis following a bout with COVID-19.

The 21-year-old will not be available for any of the three games Canada will play during the current window.

Stephen Eustáquio also missed Thursday’s game for Canada.