Canada's Einarson opens world curling championship with win over Italy

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Canada's Kerri Einarson opened the women's world curling championship on Saturday with a 9-2 win over Stefania Constantini of Italy.

The hosts stole seven points, including two in the first end and three in the second, en route to a first victory at the CN Centre.

Einarson made all her draws over the first five ends, while Constantini struggled in that department.

Canada led 9-1 at the fifth-end break. Italy conceded after scoring a single point in the sixth.

Constantini, 22, won Olympic mixed doubles gold last month in Beijing with Amos Mosaner.

Canada was to meet Norway's Marianne Roervik in Saturday evening's draw.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2022.