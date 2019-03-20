Canada knocks off China to improve to 4-4 at women's worlds

SILKEBORG, Denmark — Chelsea Carey's Canadian rink bounced back with a much-needed 8-7 win over China's Jie Mei on Wednesday at the world women's curling championship.

The win improved the Calgary-based team's record to 4-4 as it aims to avoid becoming the first Canadian rink to miss the playoffs at the women's worlds since 1999.

Canada was in a three-way tie for sixth with Scotland and the United States after the second of three draws on Wednesday. The top six teams in the 13-rink event make the playoffs.

Carey scored three on a draw in the ninth to wipe out a two-point deficit and then held on for the win against a Chinese team (6-2) that entered the draw in a tie for first.

China settled for one in the 10th, giving Canada the win.

Stolen singles in the fifth and seventh ends gave Canada a 5-4 lead before China responded with a deuce in the eighth to go up 6-5.

Canada lost both its games on Tuesday to fall below .500.

The game against China was Canada's lone contest on Wednesday.

Canada faces Switzerland (4-3) and Russia (6-2) on Thursday.