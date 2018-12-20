39m ago
Canada names 2018 Spengler Cup roster
TSN.ca Staff
Hockey Canada has named its 25-player roster for the 2018 Spengler Cup, which will be held December 26 to December 31 in Davos, Switzerland.
Three members of the team - defenceman Maxim Noreau and forwards Andrew Ebbett and Max Lapierre - also represented the country at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Canada has won the Spengler Cup for the last three years and will be aiming for a fourth straight championship for the first time since 1995-1998.
Canada kicks off the tournament against host HC Davos on Boxing Day at 2:15pm et/11:15am pt. Every game can be seen live on TSN, the TSN App and TSN Direct.
Since its first tournament in 1984, Team Canada has won the Spengler Cup title 15 times, with nine second-place finishes.
Spengler Cup
|2018 Roster
|Forwards
|Player
|Shoots
|HT
|WT
|2018-19 Team
|Colt Conrad
|R
|5'10
|178
|Western Michigan (NCHC)
|Dion Knelsen
|L
|5'9
|194
|SC Rapperswil-Jona (NLA)
|Aaron Gagnon
|R
|5'10
|190
|SCL Tigers (NLA)
|Jacob Micflikier
|L
|5'8
|181
|HC Fribourg-Gottéron (NLA)
|Torrey Mitchell
|R
|5'11
|185
|Lausanne HC (NLA)
|Zac Dalpe
|R
|6'2
|194
|Cleveland (AHL)
|Andrew Ebbett
|L
|5'9
|176
|SC Bern (NLA)
|Zach Boychuk
|L
|5'10
|185
|SC Bern (NLA)
|Adam Cracknell
|R
|6'3
|209
|San Diego (AHL)
|Cory Emmerton
|L
|6'0
|192
|Lausanne HC (NLA)
|Daniel Winnik
|L
|6'2
|209
|Genève-Servette HC (NLA)
|Dominic Moore
|L
|6'0
|192
|Hockey Canada
|Matt D’Agostini
|R
|6'1
|194
|HC Ambri-Piotta (NLA)
|Maxim Lapierre
|R
|6'2
|201
|HC Lugano (NLA)
|Chris DiDomenico
|R
|5'11
|183
|SCL Tigers (NLA)
|Defence
|Player
|Shoots
|HT
|WT
|2018-19 Team
|Simon Després
|L
|6'4
|218
|Laval (AHL)
|Kevin Bieksa
|R
|6'1
|196
|Hockey Canada
|Kodie Curran
|L
|6'2
|201
|Rögle BK (SHL)
|Dante Fabbro
|R
|6'1
|192
|Boston University (HE)
|Kyle Quincey
|L
|6'2
|209
|HIFK Helsinki (Liiga)
|Patrick Wiercioch
|L
|6'4
|197
|Dinamo Minsk (KHL)
|Daniel Vukovic
|R
|6'3
|220
|Genève-Servette HC (NLA)
|Maxim Noreau
|R
|6'0
|198
|ZSC Lions (NLA)
|Goaltenders
|Player
|Catches
|HT
|WT
|2018-19 Team
|Zach Fucale
|L
|6'2
|187
|Fort Wayne (ECHL)
|Jared Coreau
|L
|6'6
|220
|San Diego (AHL)