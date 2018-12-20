Hockey Canada has named its 25-player roster for the 2018 Spengler Cup, which will be held December 26 to December 31 in Davos, Switzerland.

Three members of the team - defenceman Maxim Noreau and forwards Andrew Ebbett and Max Lapierre - also represented the country at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Canada has won the Spengler Cup for the last three years and will be aiming for a fourth straight championship for the first time since 1995-1998. 

Canada kicks off the tournament against host HC Davos on Boxing Day at 2:15pm et/11:15am pt. Every game can be seen live on TSN, the TSN App and TSN Direct. 

Since its first tournament in 1984, Team Canada has won the Spengler Cup title 15 times, with nine second-place finishes.

 

Spengler Cup

 
2018 Roster        
Forwards        
Player Shoots HT WT 2018-19 Team
Colt Conrad R 5'10 178 Western Michigan  (NCHC)
Dion Knelsen L 5'9 194 SC Rapperswil-Jona (NLA)
Aaron Gagnon R 5'10 190 SCL Tigers (NLA)
Jacob Micflikier L 5'8 181 HC Fribourg-Gottéron (NLA)
Torrey Mitchell R 5'11 185 Lausanne HC (NLA)
Zac Dalpe R 6'2 194 Cleveland (AHL)
Andrew Ebbett L 5'9 176 SC Bern (NLA)
Zach Boychuk L 5'10 185 SC Bern (NLA)
Adam Cracknell R 6'3 209 San Diego (AHL)
Cory Emmerton L 6'0 192 Lausanne HC (NLA)
Daniel Winnik L 6'2 209 Genève-Servette HC (NLA)
Dominic Moore L 6'0 192 Hockey Canada
Matt D’Agostini R 6'1 194 HC Ambri-Piotta (NLA)
Maxim Lapierre R 6'2 201 HC Lugano (NLA)
Chris DiDomenico R 5'11 183 SCL Tigers (NLA)
Defence        
Player Shoots HT WT 2018-19 Team
Simon Després L 6'4 218 Laval (AHL)
Kevin Bieksa R 6'1 196 Hockey Canada
Kodie Curran L 6'2 201 Rögle BK (SHL)
Dante Fabbro R 6'1 192 Boston University (HE)
Kyle Quincey L 6'2 209 HIFK Helsinki (Liiga)
Patrick Wiercioch L 6'4 197 Dinamo Minsk (KHL)
Daniel Vukovic R 6'3 220 Genève-Servette HC (NLA)
Maxim Noreau R 6'0 198 ZSC Lions (NLA)
Goaltenders        
Player Catches HT WT 2018-19 Team
Zach Fucale L 6'2 187 Fort Wayne (ECHL)
Jared Coreau L 6'6 220 San Diego (AHL)
 

 

 