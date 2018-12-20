Hockey Canada has named its 25-player roster for the 2018 Spengler Cup, which will be held December 26 to December 31 in Davos, Switzerland.

Three members of the team - defenceman Maxim Noreau and forwards Andrew Ebbett and Max Lapierre - also represented the country at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Canada has won the Spengler Cup for the last three years and will be aiming for a fourth straight championship for the first time since 1995-1998.

Canada kicks off the tournament against host HC Davos on Boxing Day at 2:15pm et/11:15am pt. Every game can be seen live on TSN, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

Since its first tournament in 1984, Team Canada has won the Spengler Cup title 15 times, with nine second-place finishes.