TORONTO — Team Canada's athletes are being welcomed home now that the torch at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been extinguished.

The athletes spent more than two weeks in Japan competing, while overcoming numerous obstacles to bring in the country's highest medal count at a non-boycotted Games.

Team Canada racked up 24 medals, including seven gold, and ranked 11th overall in the standings. That stands only behind the boycotted Los Angeles Games of 1984 (10 gold, 44 overall).

The Canadian Olympic Committee hosted a homecoming event in Toronto on Thursday for some of the athletes who are ready to spend the next little while with their families, basking in the glow of their accomplishments.

Decathlon gold-medal champion Damian Warner, who was given the honour of carrying the Canadian flag into the closing ceremony at the Games, says despite not getting too much sleep since flying home a few days ago, his win still feels "awesome" and he's excited to share it with his loved ones.

"It was one of those things where we were gone for I think it was like 25 days. We have a little boy now so it was a long time away from family and a long time away from the people that supported me and helped me get to the Games in the first place, so it was really nice to come home and share that time with them," Warner said.

When thinking about the gold medal hanging around his neck, Warner said he used to watch other athletes like Donovan Bailey, and it was those athletes who gave him the inspiration to be an Olympian.

"My mom when I was younger told me you can do anything you set your mind to and I set my sights on the decathlon and the Olympics," he said. "It's one of those things that's really special when you finally achieve something that you set out for."

The 31-year-old said he had coaches in high school -- who are still his coaches to this day -- that encouraged him to do the decathlon in his teen years. From then on, Warner had chosen his future.

"I didn't know what (a decathlon) was back then but I trusted them and its led me to some great places," he said.

Trampolinist Rosie MacLennan says she's been able to spend some time with her family which has been a long time coming since she hasn't seen them for "quite some time" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To be able to come out to an event like this and feel so much joy and have so much fun with all the other athletes and everyone welcoming us home it's been really good," MacLennan said, noting her husband would be joining her at the outdoor drive-in celebration held at Sherway Gardens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2021.