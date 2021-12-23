Who will be the starter for Canada at the World Juniors?

Canada facing Russia, USA taking on Finland in lone pre-WJC games on TSN

After the pre-tournament schedule was reduced from three games, each team at the World Junior Hockey Championship will have just one game to prepare for the tournament on Thursday.

The United States, who are the defending champions at the tournament, kick off tune-up day, taking on Finland at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT in Edmonton on TSN5. While Canada, looking to avenge last year's loss in the gold-medal game, will face long-time rivals Russia at 7p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT in Red Deer also on TSN5.

The United States could hold an advantage at this year's tournament, with six players returning from their 2021 gold-medal roster. That list includes Ottawa Senators prospect Jake Sanderson, who was named team captain earlier this week.

The 19-year-old defenceman, who was picked fifth-overall by the Senators at the 2020, has six goals and 19 points in 15 games with University of North Dakota this season. He had two assists in seven games with Team USA last year, but figures to have a significantly larger role this time around.

“The first word that comes to mind is phenomenal,” TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button said of Sanderson. “It looks like he can play all 60 minutes of the game. The incredible efficiency in his skating, in his mind allows him to make things look easy and he does it with an effortless ease.”

Finland is also bringing back of a defensive star of their own in Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Topi Niemela, who was named the tournament’s best defenceman in 2021. The 19-year-old led all blueliners in goals (two), assists (six) and points (eight) as Finland took home the bronze medal.

The Maple Leafs selected the Oulu, Finland native in the third round (64th overall) of the 2020 draft. Now 19, Niemela has taken his offence to a new level this season with Karpat, with six goals and 24 points in 31 Liiga games.

“What I would say about Topi is that he’s going to play lots of minutes,” Button said of Niemela. “He’s going to run the power play. He’s excellent with the puck, he’s got a really, really good, sneaky shot that finds its way into the net in the offensive zone.

“He’s a competitor too. He’ll play physical. He’ll step up. He battles defensively, he’s good offensively, he moves the puck, gets the puck into the right areas of the ice and joins the attack.”

Canada vs. Russia - 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN5 and TSN Direct

Canada has three players returning from last year's roster, including newly anointed captain Kaiden Guhle, winger Cole Perfetti and goaltender Dylan Garand.

The Canadian squad, however, may be highlighted by the promise of 17-year-old star Shane Wright and 2023 NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard, the first 16-year-old since Connor McDavid to make the Canadian World Juniors roster after a standout camp.

Ranked as the consensus No. 1 prospect for the 2022 NHL Draft, Wright was cut by Canada last year, but could be a key contributor as he plays in the tournament for the first time.

“He’s so precise,” said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “I rarely see that in a young player. Such a precision of positioning, purpose, planning, execution.”

While it's unclear exactly what role Bedard will play, he has already joined an exclusive club. The other 16-year-old forwards to play for Team Canada at the World Juniors are Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Jason Spezza, Eric Lindros and Wayne Gretzky.

"You hear the list of names and you can't really believe it," Bedard said. "For me to be a part of that group is pretty surreal. I'm grateful they picked me. It's a lot to pick a 16-year-old. I'm grateful to be part of that group."

Bedard scored two goals and picked up an assist during regulation time in the team's Dec. 11 game against U Sports players and added an assist during a dominant shift in three-on-three overtime to secure his roster spot. He's expected to open as Canada's 13th forward, but his role could grow throughout the tournament.

"He's a special player and more than deserving to make the team," Wright said of Bedard last week. "He's a guy who can score from almost anywhere."

Russia last won gold at the world juniors in 2011 and was held off the podium for the just the second time in the past years in 2021, falling 4-1 to Finland in the bronze medal game.

Hockey Hall of Fame defenceman Sergei Zubov will be behind the bench for Russia this time around, being named to the post last month as Oleg Bratash, who was only named head coach of the team in October, was moved to the role senior coach.

Russia is expected to lean heavily on Nashville Predators prospect goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, selected in the first round of the 2020 draft, as he plays in the world juniors for the third straight year. Selected 11th overall by the Predators in 2020, Askarov in the highest-drafted goaltender in the past decade.

The 19-year-old went 3-3 at the world juniors last year, posting a .914 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average. He has a 1-1-2 record this season with the KHL's SKA St. Petersburg with a .904 save percentage and a 2.01 GAA.

Also included on Team Russia is forward Danila Yurov, who Button ranked as the seventh-best prospect in the 2022 NHL Draft in his November list.

“He’s a power player,” Button said of the 18-year-old. “Marian Hossa, that’s what I see. That type of player.

“Penalty kill, power play, low-scoring game, high skill game, fast game, pivotal game, he can do it all.”

The full pre-tournament schedule for Thursday is as follows:

Finland vs. United States 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT in Edmonton

Slovakia vs. Germany 4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT in Red Deer

Russia vs. Canada 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT in Edmonton

Czechia vs. Switzerland 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT in Red Deer

Austria vs. Sweden 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT in Red Deer

The World Juniors officially begin on Dec. 26 with two games in both Red Deer and Edmonton, including Canada taking on Czech Republic at 7 p.m. ET in Edmonton on TSN1/4.