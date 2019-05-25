Canada announced its 23-player roster for the Women's World Cup on Saturday with few surprises.

Coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller had two decisions made for him earlier this month when veteran midfielder Diana Matheson (toe) and goalkeeper Erin McLeod (foot) were ruled out through injury. The two have a combined 321 caps for Canada.

"We are going there to win it, but we have been very good at taking things one step at a time," Heiner-Moller said in a statement from San Sebastian, Spain. "We didn't look beyond the Algarve Cup and we didn't look beyond (warmup) matches against England or Spain. We only looked at what was right in front of us.

"Right now, there are three group matches in front of us and we are focused very clearly on Cameroon, New Zealand and Netherlands."

Defenders Jade Rose and Vanessa Gilles, who were on Canada's 21-woman roster for the 3-0 win May 18 over Mexico in Toronto, drop off with European-based players Kadeisha Buchanan, Sabrina D'Angelo, Jenna Hellstrom and Shannon Woeller rejoining the squad.

Rose and Gilles did not travel to Europe with the team after the Mexico match. The four European-based players joined the team at its training base in Spain.

The World Cup roster is essentially the same as the 23-woman squad called up for the 1-0 win over England in Manchester in April. Kailen Sheridan replaces the injured McLeod and Rebecca Quinn, who was injured for that game, has been recalled at the expense of Gilles.

Captain Christine Sinclair goes into her fifth World Cup on 181 goals, three off retired American striker Abby Wambach's world record of 184. She equals Karina LeBlanc's Canadian record of five World Cups.

The 35-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., is one of nine returning veterans from the 2015 team that exited in the quarter-finals four years ago on home soil roster, beaten 2-1 by England. The others are Buchanan, Stephanie Labbe, Allysha Chapman, Jessie Fleming, Ashley Lawrence, Desiree Scott, Sophie Schmidt and Adriana Leon.

Schmidt is making her fourth World Cup appearance while Labbe and Scott are attending their third tournament.

The fifth-ranked Canadian women open their World Cup campaign June 10 against No. 46 Cameroon in Montpellier before facing No. 19 New Zealand on June 15 in Grenoble and the eighth-ranked Netherlands on June 20 in Reims.

Canada's best finish was in 2003 when it place fourth after losing 2-1 to Sweden in the semifinal and 3-1 to the U.S. in the third-place match.

Of Canada's 14 debutantes, half were teenagers four years ago when Canada hosted the tournament — Quinn, Sheridan, Jayde Riviere, Gabrielle Carle, Julia Grosso, Jordyn Huitema and Deanne Rose.

Grosso, Huitema and Riviere are still teenagers at 18 years old.

Nine of the 23 are with European clubs and nine play in the NSWSL with four at NCAA schools and one from a local Canadian team.

Canada drew Spain 0-0 in its final tournament tuneup Friday to improve its unbeaten record in 2019 to 5-0-3, having outscored its opposition 7-1. Canada's last loss was a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the top-ranked United States in the final of the CONCACAF Women's Championship last October.

McLeod's injury leaves No. 1 Labbe, Sheridan and Sabrina D'Angelo as Canada's three goalkeepers.

GK- Stephanie Labbé | USA / NC Courage

FB- Allysha Chapman | USA / Houston Dash

CB- Kadeisha Buchanan | FRA / FCF Olympique Lyonnais

CB- Shelina Zadorsky | USA / Orlando Pride

CB- Rebecca Quinn | FRA / Paris FC

W- Deanne Rose | USA / University of Florida

M- Julia Grosso | CAN / University of Texas at Austin

FB- Jayde Riviere | CAN / Markham SC

F- Jordyn Huitema | FRA / Paris Saint-Germain

FB- Ashley Lawrence | FRA / Paris Saint-Germain

M- Desiree Scott | USA / Utah Royals FC

F- Christine Sinclair | USA / Portland Thorns FC

M- Sophie Schmidt | USA / Houston Dash

M- Gabrielle Carle | USA / Florida State University

W- Nichelle Prince | USA / Houston Dash

F- Janine Beckie | ENG / Manchester City FC

M- Jessie Fleming | USA / UCLA

GK- Kailen Sheridan | USA / Sky Blue FC

F- Adriana Leon | ENG / West Ham United FC

CB- Shannon Woeller | SWE / Eskilstuna United

GK- Sabrina D'Angelo | SWE / Vittsjö GIK

FB- Lindsay Agnew | USA / Houston Dash

FB- Jenna Hellstrom | SWE / KIF Örebro