Canada's Bottcher falls to RCF's Glukhov at men's curling worlds

CALGARY — Canada's Brendan Bottcher dropped an 8-7 decision to RCF's Sergey Glukhov on Wednesday afternoon at the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men's Curling Championship.

Bottcher made a runback double takeout to score three in the 10th end to force an extra end.

Glukhov used hammer to make a game-winning draw for the victory.

Canada will play defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden in the evening.

Canada fell to 7-3 in round-robin play while RCF improved to 8-2.

The top six teams in the 14-team competition will make the playoffs.

