NEW YORK — Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski is out of the women's doubles and mixed doubles competitions at the U.S. Open.

The Ottawa native and partner Yifan Xu of China, the fourth seeds, lost 6-2, 7-6 (2) to unseeded Samantha Stosur of Australia and Shuai Zhang of China in the second round of women's doubles on Saturday.

A few hours later, Dabrowski and partner Mate Pavic of Croatia, the top seeds in mixed doubles, lost 7-5, 6-3 to Americans Christina McHale and Christian Harrison.

In the women's doubles match, Stosur and Zhang cashed in on six of 12 break-point opportunities.

Dabrowski and Xu bowed out early at Flushing Meadows after reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon, the round of 16 at the French Open and the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

Dabrowski and Pavic won the Australian Open mixed doubles event and reached the French Open final, but lost in the third round at Wimbledon before struggling again at the U.S. Open.