LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Justify has been made the early 3-1 favorite for the Kentucky Derby, with Europe-based Mendelssohn the second choice in a full field of 20 horses.

Trained by four-time Derby winner Bob Baffert, Justify drew the No. 7 post on Tuesday. Six horses have won from there, most recently Street Sense in 2007.

Ontario-bred colt Flameaway drew the fourth post on Tuesday. Trained by Canadian Racing Hall of Famer Mark Casse, Flameaway is currently listed at 30-1 to win the first race of the Triple Crown.

Justify, the undefeated winner of the Santa Anita Derby, is one of two horses in Saturday’s 1 ¼-mile race who didn’t race at age 2. The other is 6-1 third choice Magnum Moon. No horse since Apollo in 1882 has won the Derby after not racing as a 2-year-old.

More history is working against Mendelssohn. A horse coming from Europe has never won America’s greatest race. Trained by Irishman Aidan O’Brien, UAE Derby winner Mendelssohn is the 5-1 second choice. He drew the No. 14 post.

The post order is as follows:

1 Firenze Fire

2 Free Drop Billy

3 Promises Fulfilled

4 Flameaway

5 Audible

6 Good Magic

7 Justify

8 Lone Sailor

9 Hofburg

10 My Boy Jack

11 Bolt d’Oro

12 Enticed

13 Bravazo

14 Mendelssohn

15 Instilled Regard

16 Magnum Moon

17 Solomini

18 Vino Rosso

19 Noble Indy

20 Combatant