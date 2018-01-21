MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, Calif. — Teal Harle earned his second career World Cup victory by winning the slopestyle final on Sunday at Mammoth Mountain that sealed his spot on Canada's Olympic freestyle ski team.

The Campbell River, B.C., native scored 90.80 on his first run before improving to 94.20 points on the second run.

Switzerland's Andri Ragettli took second (92.60) while Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., captured bronze with 91.40 points.

"I was trying not to focus too much on what I needed to do to earn a spot for the Games," said Harle, who will compete in his first Olympics next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea. "I was really happy to land my first run and to get a chance to play around a little on my second run and I ended up winning the contest so I am really happy."

Canada's freestyle ski roster for the upcoming Games will be announced on Monday.