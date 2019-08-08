2h ago
Canada's Olynyk bruised, Boucher withdraws
It appears Team Canada's Kelly Olynyk dodged a major injury in Wednesday night's win over Nigeria. According to Blake Murphy of The Athletic, Olynyk will miss a week with a bruise after slipping and falling hard on his knee during the third quarter of Wednesday's game.
TSN.ca Staff
FIBA: Nigeria 87, Canada 96
It appears Team Canada's Kelly Olynyk dodged a major injury in Wednesday night's win over Nigeria.
Team Canada head coach Nick Nurse said Thursday Olynyk will miss a week with a bruise after slipping and falling hard on his knee during the third quarter of Wednesday's game.
Olynyk, who was helped to the locker room Wednesday, will not travel with the team to Winnipeg for Friday's rematch against Nigeria due to a wedding, but will rejoin the team when they head to Australia for three exhibition games before the FIBA World Cup.
Canada will, however, be without Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher for the World Cup. Boucher withdrew from the tournament on Thursday citing personal reasons.
Canada tips off the World Cup on Aug. 31 versus Australia.