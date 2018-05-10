Team Canada forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau has switched to No. 11 and handed No. 44 to newcomer Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

Pageau, who last wore No. 11 while playing in the QMJHL, wore No. 44 for the first three games of the tournament and Canada's exhibition match against Latvia.

With Vlasic expected to join Canada tomorrow, Pageau has graciously accepted number 11 and passed 44 on to the veteran Dman. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 10, 2018

The 25-year-old is representing Canada on the international stage for the first in his career at the World Hockey Championship.

Vlasic, who joined the team on Tuesday after being eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs, has worn the Maple Leaf five times before - including at the 2014 Olympics. He was an alternate captain for Canada at the Worlds last year.

Vlasic was not listed on Canada's game sheet for their fourth game of the tournament against Norway on Thursday, but could make his debut Saturday against Finland.

Curtis McElhinney was listed as Canada's top goaltender on their game sheet Thursday morning. McElhinney started the team's past two games after Darcy Kuemper allowed four goals on 22 shots in Canada's tournament opener against the United States. McElhinney had a 22-save shutout on Sunday against Korea and stopped 16 of 17 shots against Denmark on Monday.

Canada listed their lines as follows for the game against Norway:

Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Schwartz

O'Reilly-Schenn-Bailey

Dubois-Horvat-Pageau

Beauviller-Barzal-Eberle

Jost

Edmundson-Ekblad

Murray-Parayko

Nurse-Pulock

Chabot

McElhinney

Kuemper