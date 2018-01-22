The Canadian Olympic Committee and Alpine Canada officially announced its eight athletes to represent Team Canada in ski cross at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games.

The skiers include Chris Del Bosco of Montreal, Kevin Drury of Toronto, David Duncan from London, ON, Brady Leman of Calgary, Mont-Tremblant, QC's Brittany Phelan, Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, BC, India Sherret from Cranbrook, BC and Marielle Thompson of Whistler, BC.

"Canada excels in ski cross and we are nominating a team that can continue this tradition of success," said Team Canada Chef de Mission Isabelle Charest in a statement. "I can't wait to watch them show the world what they are capable of in a few short weeks. I know they will make us proud."

Ski cross was introduced to the Olympic program at Vancouver 2010. Canada has won three medals, including a 1-2 finish at Sochi 2014 by Thompson and Serwa.

"It's an honour to compete for Canada at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games," said Serwa. "I stood on the podium in 2014 in Sochi and it was one of the proudest moments of my life to win an Olympic medal for Canada."