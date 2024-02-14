TORONTO (February 14, 2024) – Canada’s top women’s curlers hit the pebbled ice on TSN, as the 2024 SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS gets underway Friday, Feb. 16 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. Eighteen teams compete for the chance to represent Canada in the 2024 BKT TIRES WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP from March 16-24. TSN’s complete curling broadcast schedule is available here.

Play-by-play commentators Vic Rauter and Bryan Mudryk are on-site in Calgary, delivering the call alongside analysts Russ Howard, a two-time BRIER winner, a World Championship winner, and 2006 Olympic gold medallist; Joanne Courtney, a former SCOTTIES winner, Women’s World Champion, and 2018 Olympian; and Cathy Gauthier, a three-time SCOTTIES champion.