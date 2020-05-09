Canada takes on Soviet Union in Game 2 of '87 Canada Cup on TSN

Despite erasing a three-goal deficit in the second period, Canada fell to the Soviet Union 6-5 in overtime in Game 1 of the 1987 Canada Cup final.

The winner of the tournament was decided in a best-of-three games. With the series shifting to Hamilton, Ont., for the remainder of the series, Canada was facing the pressure of being swept.

Offence wasn’t a concern for the Canadians. The combination of Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, paired on the same line midway through the tournament, provided a majority of Canada’s offence with Gretzky serving as the primary playmaker to Lemieux.

"It was probably the best hockey I've ever played." Gretzky said in an interview with Hamilton Spectator in 2017.

NHL Hall of Famer Larry Murphy has won four Stanley Cups and three World Championships. In an interview with The Hockey News in 2017, Murphy said Game 2 of the ’87 Canada Cup final ranked as one of the all-time greatest games.

"Best game I’ve ever played in," Murphy said. "After losing the first game, I just remember there being a tremendous amount of pressure. In the overtime, one mistake and it would have been all over."

There were lessons to be learned from the opening game. Canada discussed trying to avoid the penalty trouble that allowed the Soviets to take advantage.

Will Canada for a deciding Game 3? Or will the Soviets win their second Canada Cup tournament?