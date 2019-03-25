11h ago
Canada to use management team at worlds
TSN.ca Staff
It appears Team Canada will not select a general manager for the men's world hockey championship in May, but will instead use a management team.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill, former Carolina Hurricanes GM Ron Francis and former Philadelphia Flyers GM Ron Hextall will act together as management team for the tournament.
Canada lost to the United States 4-1 in the bronze medal game at last year's tournament in Denmark.
Team USA named New York Rangers assistant general manager Chris Drury as their general manager for the tournament last week.
The 2019 championship will take place May 10-26 in Slovakia.