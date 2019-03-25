Canada to use management team at worlds

It appears Team Canada will not select a general manager for the men's world hockey championship in May, but will instead use a management team.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill, former Carolina Hurricanes GM Ron Francis and former Philadelphia Flyers GM Ron Hextall will act together as management team for the tournament.

It doesn’t sound like Hockey Canada will select a lead man. Instead, Botterill, Francis and Hextall will act as a management team. https://t.co/nc7av9zYh9 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 26, 2019

Canada lost to the United States 4-1 in the bronze medal game at last year's tournament in Denmark.

Team USA named New York Rangers assistant general manager Chris Drury as their general manager for the tournament last week.

The 2019 championship will take place May 10-26 in Slovakia.