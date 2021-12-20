Hockey Canada has withdrawn from the upcoming Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland.

The decision was made to maintain the health and safety of participating players, coaches and staff.

“After careful consideration and following discussion with our chief medical officer about the ever-changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hockey Canada has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the 2021 Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland," Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney and president and COO Scott Smith said in a joint statement.

"We have a long-standing tradition of participating in the Spengler Cup, and it is disappointing that we are unable to attend the prestigious event this year. However, we strongly believe this is the right decision to maintain the health and safety of our players, coaches and support staff that were set to represent Canada.

"Hockey Canada looks forward to continuing our relationship with the Spengler Cup organizing committee and participating in the event for years to come.”

The Spengler Cup is scheduled to take place from Dec. 26-31.

Canada won the last edition of the tournament, which was held in 2019.