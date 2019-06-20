Canadian guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who played collegiately at Virginia Tech, has been drafted 17th overall in 2019 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets and will reportedly be traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 20-year-old averaged 16.2 points per game and 4.0 assists with the Hokies last season, which saw the team suffer a two-point loss to fellow Canadian RJ Barrett and the Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16 stage of the NCAA Tournament. Alexander-Walker spent two seasons at Virginia Tech, averaging 13.5 ppg and 2.7 assists.

The Toronto native is a cousin of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Los Angeles Clippers, who was selected 11th overall in last year’s draft.