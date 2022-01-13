Canadian Charles Jourdain has agreed to replace Movsar Evloev and face Ilia Topuria at UFC 270, according to a report by Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.

Ilia Topuria has agreed to fight Charles Jourdain at UFC 270 next weekend, per sources. Not signed but verbally agreed to. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 13, 2022

Jourdain will be looking to win his second fight in a row after he earned a unanimous decision victory over Andre Ewell at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus in December.

The Beloeil, Que. native inked a new four-fight contract following that victory, according to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

Charles Jourdain is no longer a free agent.



After fighting out his previous deal with a win over Andre Ewell last month, the 26 year old has re-signed with the UFC on a four fight contract. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 8, 2022

Jourdain holds a 12-4-1 record in his professional MMA career, including a 3-3-1 mark since joining the UFC.

Topuria has won all 11 of his MMA bouts including the three he’s contested in the UFC.

The 24-year-old defeated Youssef Zalal in his promotion debut and then collected back-to-back first-round KO victories over Damon Jackson and most recently Ryan Hall at UFC 264 in July.