1h ago
Report: Canadian Jourdain, Topuria agree to bout at UFC 270
Canadian Charles Jourdain has agreed to replace Movsar Evloev and face Ilia Topuria at UFC 270, according to a report by Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.
TSN.ca Staff
Jourdain will be looking to win his second fight in a row after he earned a unanimous decision victory over Andre Ewell at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus in December.
The Beloeil, Que. native inked a new four-fight contract following that victory, according to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.
Jourdain holds a 12-4-1 record in his professional MMA career, including a 3-3-1 mark since joining the UFC.
Topuria has won all 11 of his MMA bouts including the three he’s contested in the UFC.
The 24-year-old defeated Youssef Zalal in his promotion debut and then collected back-to-back first-round KO victories over Damon Jackson and most recently Ryan Hall at UFC 264 in July.