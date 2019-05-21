The Canadian national women’s soccer team kicks off its 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign on June 10 against Cameroon. TSN will profile Canada’s 23 players in the 23 days leading up to their tournament opener.

DEANNE ROSE

Age: 20

Hometown: Alliston, Ont.

Position: Forward

Club: University of Florida (NCAA)

Deanne Rose has been a regular for Canada since she made her debut as a 16-year-old in 2015. She has eight goals in 39 appearances, including the opening tally in the bronze-medal match at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She is the youngest player to score a goal in Olympic women’s soccer history (17 years, 170 days).

Despite participating in youth camps for the Under-15 and Under-17 programs, Rose’s first game for Canada actually came at the senior level. She earned her first cap at the Torneio Internacional de Natal in Brazil, subbing into the game against Mexico on Dec. 9, 2015. Four days later, she made her first start in a match against Trinidad and Tobago, where she also picked up an assist.

Just two months after her first senior camp, she was part of the squad that qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics. She scored her first two goals for Canada against Guyana and also netted one in the semi-final match against Costa Rica.

Rose played five of Canada’s six games at the Rio Olympics. Along with her aforementioned goal in the bronze-medal match against Brazil, that same game she also assisted on Christine Sinclair’s eventual game-winner.

One month after the Olympics, she played every minute for Canada at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, where she also picked up a goal against Germany. Then in November, she once again represented her country as the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, playing in all three of Canada’s games. She was named Canadian U-17 Player of the Year for 2016.

Despite still being a teenager, Rose would not play again for Canada at the youth level, but instead would train regularly with the senior team. However, a coaching change would bring a different role with the team for Rose.

From 2015 to 2017, under former coach John Herdman, Rose made 30 appearances for the national team, including 20 starts. But since Kenneth Heiner- Møller took over in 2018, Rose has only played in 10 of Canada’s 19 games, starting in just two of them.

The native of Alliston, Ont. is entering her third year at the University of Florida. In 2017, she won SEC Freshman of the Year, and was the only freshman named to the All-SEC First Team.

Rose is a powerful presence up front with explosive speed. Even though she has largely been relegated to a bench player, she can make an immediate impact on the pitch with her pace and tenacity.