Canadian Kober wins bronze at World Cup moguls event in Sweden

IDRE FJÄLL, Sweden — Jordan Kober secured his first World Cup podium finish Sunday, finishing third at a dual moguls event in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

The 24-year-old from Penticton, B.C., shared the bronze with American Bradley Wilson after snowy conditions and low visibility cancelled the men's big and small finals.

Sweden's Ludvig Fjallstrom (79.74) and Matt Graham (81.06) of Australia shared first place after each won their semifinal matchup.

Kober finished his final World Cup race of the year with 78.31 points.

Brendan Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., finished in 12th, Kerrian Chunlaud of Ste-Foy, Que., was 17th, Gabriel Dufresne of Repentigny, Que., was 26th, and Elliot Vaillancourt of Drummondville, Que., came 43rd.

Quebec City's Laurent Dumais did not finish.

On the women's side, France's Perrine Laffont captured gold while American Jaelin Kauf took second and Japan's Anri Kawamura finished third.

Montreal's Justine Dufour-Lapointe was the top Canadian, coming in sixth.

Toronto's Berkley Brown finished 15th, Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was 18th, Valerie Gilbert of Sainte-Adele, Que., was 21st and Maia Schwinghammer of Saskatoon placed 23rd.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020.