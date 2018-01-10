The Canadian Olympic Committee and Speed Skating Canada officially announced its long track speed skating team for the 2018 Pyoengchang Winter Olympics - a group that includes Denny Morrison, who will be participating in his fourth Games.

With four Olympic medals, Morrison is one of the country's most decorated long track speed skaters. At Sochi 2014, he earned silver in the 1000m and a bronze medal in the 1500m. In Turin 2006, the Chetwynd, BC native was part of the silver winning team pursuit squad and captured a gold medal in the team pursuit at Vancouver 2010.

Other team members include Ivanie Blondin (Ottawa, ON), Kali Christ (Regina, SK), Marsha Hudey (White City, SK), Kaylin Irvine, (Calgary, AB), Heather McLean (Winnipeg, MB), Josie Morrison (Kamloops, BC), Keri Morrison, (Burlington, ON), Brianne Tutt (Airdrie, AB), Isabelle Weidemann (Ottawa, ON), Jordan Belchos (Toronto, ON), Ted-Jan Bloemen (Calgary, AB), Alex Boisvert-Lacroix (Sherbrooke, QC), Vincent De Haître (Cumberland, ON), Ben Donnelly (Oshawa, ON), Laurent Dubreuil (Lévis, QC), Olivier Jean (Lachenaie, QC), Gilmore Junio (Calgary, AB) and Alexandre St-Jean (Quebec City, QC).

Some of the athletes will compete in one more ISU World Cup event in Erfurt, Germany laster this month before making their way to Pyeongchang.

Since 1924, Canada has won 35 long track medals, including eight golds.