LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Canadian luger Caitlin Nash just missed reaching the podium on Friday at the Youth Olympics.

The native of Whistler, B.C., finished fourth in the women's singles luge final.

Calgary's Kailey Allan was seventh.

No other Canadians competed on Day 8 of the multi-sport event.

Canada has sent 77 athletes — all between the ages of 15 and 18 — to the Youth Olympics, which run through Jan. 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.