The Weeknd, a three-time Grammy Award winner whose 2020 album "After Hours" is the most-streamed R&B album of all time, will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

Super Bowl LV will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

The Weeknd was named one of the most influential people of 2020 by Time.

Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show. The game and halftime show will air on CBS.

It's the second year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year," The Weeknd said.

His 1980s nostalgic track "Blinding Lights" went Recording Industry Association of America-certified platinum five times and broke the record for Billboard's longest-running No. 1 on its U.S. radio chart at 46 weeks and counting.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, joins a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Madonna, Beyonce, Coldplay, Prince, Katy Perry, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Jackson and last year's duo of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

