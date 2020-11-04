Taylor ready for his Masters debut Canadian trying to cram in as much knowledge about Augusta National as possible as he prepares to play in his first Masters, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks

One of the first things that went through Nick Taylor’s mind after he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February was that it meant he would play in his first Masters.

Back then, however, he had no idea the tournament that has become famous for its many traditions wouldn’t be until November and would be played without a number of those famous customs.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have scaled down the tournament’s offerings, cancelling the Par 3 contest and opting not to have any patrons on the property. The golfers will also start off both the first and 10th tees due to the limited daylight.

“There are definitely a few things that I’ll be missing out on,” stated Taylor, “but it’s still going to be the Masters, still going to be Augusta National.”

While it’s a tough way to play the tournament for the first time, Taylor admitted that it might have been more difficult if he’d experienced it all before. For now, he doesn’t know what he’s missing.

That may allow him more time to focus on his preparation and try to cram in as much knowledge about the course as possible. He’ll head to Augusta on Saturday to begin his scouting.

No first-time player has won the green jacket since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979. It’s been said that’s because it takes years to learn the nuances of Augusta National.

“From seeing it on television, I feel like I know every hole already,” said Taylor. “I’m sure it will be a little different when I get out there.”

Taylor will get some help from his fellow Canadians, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin and 2003 winner Mike Weir. The four will play together on Tuesday and undoubtedly pool their knowledge of the Alister MacKenzie-designed layout.

The Abbotsford, B.C. product is coming into the year’s final major admitting that his game hasn’t been all that great since the restart in May. He’s missed the cut in half of the 10 events he’s played, and his best finish has been a tie for 35th.

“It’s strange, but I feel that I’m still shaking off the rust from the layoff,” he admitted. “I haven’t felt great the last month. I just wasn’t where I wanted to be with [my game]”

Taylor has spent last week at his Scottsdale, Ariz., home working hard on his game. He said the practice is paying off and he’s seeing the shots he wants to see.

As well, he’ll be teeing it up at Augusta National, where he knows he’ll be inspired to play.

His wife, Andie, will be alongside as one of the few who will benefit from the changes to this year’s Masters. With no patrons, she’ll have an unobstructed view of her husband’s play at Augusta National from outside the ropes.

“I told her she’ll never have it any better,” laughed Taylor.

It may not be the full experience for the 32-year old, but playing in the 2020 Masters will undoubtedly still be an achievement he won’t soon forget.