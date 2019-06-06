The Canadian national women’s soccer team kicks off its 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign on June 10 against Cameroon. TSN will profile Canada’s 23 players in the 23 days leading up to their tournament opener.

NICHELLE PRINCE

Age: 24

Hometown: Ajax, Ont.

Position: Forward

Club: Houston Dash (NWSL)

Entering her first Women’s World Cup, Prince has come into her own under head coach Kenneth Heiner-Møller. While Prince made regular appearances when former head coach John Herdman was at the helm, she only made seven starts in a four-year stretch. Since Heiner-Moller took over last year, Prince has started in 13 games.

Her coach’s faith in her has paid off, as she scored three times in World Cup qualifying at the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, including both goals in a 2-0 win over Jamaica. Prince also picked up three assists in Canada’s 7-0 win over Panama in the semi-finals.

Prince played for Canada at both the Under-17 and Under-20 levels. She was part of the squad that went to the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, along with current teammates Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence, Rebecca Quinn, Kailen Sheridan and Lindsay Agnew (who Prince also plays with on Houston in the NWSL). Prince started in three of Canada’s four games, and scored the lone Canadian goal in the team’s quarter-final loss to North Korea.

Prince also participated in the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Canada, where she scored the winning goal against Finland during the group stage.

Like many currently on the team, Prince made her first appearance with the senior squad as a teenager, debuting on Jan. 12, 2013 at the age of 17. Just two days later, she scored her first goal for the “A” team, just one minute after subbing into the game against South Korea.

Despite some early success, Prince wouldn’t earn another call-up to the senior team for nearly three years, but she became a regular on the squad after the 2015 Women’s World Cup. She netted a hat trick against Guatemala during Olympic qualifying in 2016, and was subsequently named to the roster that went to Rio, where she featured in three games.

Prince also spent four seasons at Ohio State University, playing alongside current Canadian and club teammate, Agnew. She finished her collegiate career with 74 points and 27 goals, sixth-most and eighth-most in program history, respectively.

Prince’s speed is absolutely explosive. Former Canadian goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc has called her the fastest player on the team. During a friendly against the United States in 2017, she started her run in Canada’s own end, sprinted past defenders Becky Sauerbrunn and Abby Dahlkemper down the right wing and set up Janine Beckie in front for the tying goal.