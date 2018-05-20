Canadian Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the 2018 French Open.

It is with a heavy heart that I am withdrawing from @rolandgarros. I have many great memories there, but I know I need to continue working hard to put myself in the best position when I step out on the court. Thank you all for your support and see you soon on the grass. — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) May 20, 2018

His most recent match was a 6-4, 6-4 defeat at the hands of fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open on May 10.

The 27-year-old Canadian reached the quarterfinals of the 2014 French Open, his best finish at the Roland Garros tournament.