HEERENVEEN, Netherlands — Canada's Ivanie Blondin won silver and Laurent Dubreuil took bronze Saturday at the ISU world speedskating championships.

Blondin, an Ottawa native, was second in the women's mass start in eight minutes 43.260 seconds.

Marijke Groenewoud won gold in 8:43.150 and fellow Dutch skater Irene Schouten won bronze in 8:43.560.

“I feel like I positioned myself well throughout the entire race," Blondin said. "Marijke ... had so much speed going into the last lap and I’m just not there yet right now. I’m still really happy with silver."

Dubreuil, a native of Levis, Que., who won 500-metre gold on Friday, added to his medal haul with a third-place finish in the men's 1,000.

He finished with a time of 1:08.569, just behind Russian winner Pavel Kulizhnikov (1:08.313) and Kai Verbij of the Netherlands (1:08.052).

"My race was good, but I didn't know if it would be enough," Dubreuil said. "Yesterday the time said it all. My time wouldn't have held up today if Thomas [Krol] hadn't had two false starts.

"I had a good race, but I was lucky that one of the three favorites got disqualified, which hardly ever happens. I’m proud of the job I did even if it wasn’t a perfect race."

Toronto's Jordan Belchos was fourth in the men's mass start. Canada's overall medal tally stands at five entering the final day of competition Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021.