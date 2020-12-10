An amazing week for Canadian soccer just got better.

Canadian striker Jordyn Huitema scored the opening goal in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League win over GKS Gornik Leczna on Tuesday.

Huitema capitalized on a rebound to give PSG a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. The Paris club would go on to win 2-0, taking the first leg of the Round of 32 against the Polish side in women's Champions League play. The second leg goes Sunday.

🇨🇦GOAL! JORDYN HUITEMA pounces on a loose ball and puts @PSG_Feminines in front.#UWCL

🇨🇦GOAL! JORDYN HUITEMA pounces on a loose ball and puts @PSG_Feminines in front.#UWCL

The 19-year-old from Chilliwack, B.C., signed a four-year contract with PSG in May 2019 and is currently in her second season with the club. Huitema has seven goals in 27 total appearances.

Huitema is also a key player on Canada's National Women's Team, scoring 13 goals in 32 appearances.

Earlier this week, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies was the co-winner of Canada's Lou Marsh award alongside Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.