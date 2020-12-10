27m ago
Canadian striker Huitema scores in PSG's Champions League win
TSN.ca Staff
An amazing week for Canadian soccer just got better.
Canadian striker Jordyn Huitema scored the opening goal in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League win over GKS Gornik Leczna on Tuesday.
Huitema capitalized on a rebound to give PSG a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. The Paris club would go on to win 2-0, taking the first leg of the Round of 32 against the Polish side in women's Champions League play. The second leg goes Sunday.
The 19-year-old from Chilliwack, B.C., signed a four-year contract with PSG in May 2019 and is currently in her second season with the club. Huitema has seven goals in 27 total appearances.
Huitema is also a key player on Canada's National Women's Team, scoring 13 goals in 32 appearances.
Earlier this week, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies was the co-winner of Canada's Lou Marsh award alongside Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.