Canadian tee times at The Open Championship
Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., will be the first of the Canadians in the field to tee off when The Open Championship gets going from Royal St. Georges early Thursday morning.
TSN.ca Staff
Here are the tee times for the Canada's four participants:
Mackenzie Hughes (Brian Harman, Dylan Frettelli): 4:36 a.m. ET, 9:36 a.m. BST
Adam Hadwin (Billy Horschel, Tony Finau): 7:53 a.m. ET, 12:53 p.m. BST
Corey Conners (Collin Morikawa, Sebastian Munoz): 8:26 a.m. ET, 1:36 p.m. BST
Richard T. Lee (Keegan Bradley, Rafael Cabrera Bello): 9:04 a.m. ET, 2:04 p.m. BST
Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan and Marcus Armitage will be the first tee time of the day at 1:35 am. ET/6:35 a.m. BST.
For a full list of tee times at The Open Championship, click here.