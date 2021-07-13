Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., will be the first of the Canadians in the field to tee off when The Open Championship gets going from Royal St. Georges early Thursday morning.

Here are the tee times for the Canada's four participants:

Mackenzie Hughes (Brian Harman, Dylan Frettelli): 4:36 a.m. ET, 9:36 a.m. BST

Adam Hadwin (Billy Horschel, Tony Finau): 7:53 a.m. ET, 12:53 p.m. BST

Corey Conners (Collin Morikawa, Sebastian Munoz): 8:26 a.m. ET, 1:36 p.m. BST

Richard T. Lee (Keegan Bradley, Rafael Cabrera Bello): 9:04 a.m. ET, 2:04 p.m. BST

Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan and Marcus Armitage will be the first tee time of the day at 1:35 am. ET/6:35 a.m. BST.

For a full list of tee times at The Open Championship, click here.