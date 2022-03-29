23m ago
Canadians on Tour: Conners returns to site of first PGA Tour win
The LPGA Tour has its first major with the Chevron Championship. It will mark the final time the tournament will be played at Mission Hills before moving to Houston next year. On the PGA Tour, Conners returns to the site of his first PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open.
By Bob Weeks
WGC: Dell Technologies Match Play - Day 4
Last Week: Corey Conners made his way to the semi-finals of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship, before bowing out in a tight match to Kevin Kisner. He rallied to defeat Dustin Johnson in the consolation match. Most impressive about his play was his strong wedge and putting game, which has usually been his Achilles’ Heel. It was the best performance by a Canadian in that World Golf Championship event.
On the LPGA Tour, Maude-Aimee Leblanc battled down the stretch at the JTBC Championship at Aviara Golf Course in Carlsbad, Calif. Leblanc, who recently returned to play following a two-year retirement, said she gained knowledge of the course by playing it on a simulator. Her tie for fourth produced earnings of $62,667. It was also her second top 10 in three starts this season.
PGA Tour
Valero Texas Open
San Antonio, Tex.
TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)
Canadians in the Field: Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Michael Gligic, Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, Nick Taylor.
Official World Golf Ranking
Corey Conners 32
Mackenzie Hughes 57
Adam Hadwin 105
Adam Svensson 170
Taylor Pendrith 196
Nick Taylor 229
Roger Sloan 267
Aaron Cockerill 346
Presidents Cup Standings
Corey Conners 8
Mackenzie Hughes 10
Adam Hadwin 16
Adam Svensson 24
LPGA Tour
The Chevron Championship
Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills.
Canadians in the field: Brooke Henderson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Rolex Rankings
Brooke Henderson 10
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 136
Korn Ferry Tour
Club Car Championship At The Landings Club
Savannah, Ga.
The Landings Club – Deer Creek
Canadians in the field: Stuart Macdonald
PGA Tour Champions
Rapiscan Systems Classic
Biloxi, Miss.
The Grand Bear Club
Canadians in the field: Stephen Ames