Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Last Week: Corey Conners made his way to the semi-finals of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship, before bowing out in a tight match to Kevin Kisner. He rallied to defeat Dustin Johnson in the consolation match. Most impressive about his play was his strong wedge and putting game, which has usually been his Achilles’ Heel. It was the best performance by a Canadian in that World Golf Championship event.

On the LPGA Tour, Maude-Aimee Leblanc battled down the stretch at the JTBC Championship at Aviara Golf Course in Carlsbad, Calif. Leblanc, who recently returned to play following a two-year retirement, said she gained knowledge of the course by playing it on a simulator. Her tie for fourth produced earnings of $62,667. It was also her second top 10 in three starts this season.

This Week: The LPGA Tour has its first major with the Chevron Championship. It will mark the final time the tournament will be played at Mission Hills before moving to Houston next year.

On the PGA Tour, Conners returns to the site of his first PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open.

PGA Tour

Valero Texas Open

San Antonio, Tex.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)

Canadians in the Field: Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Michael Gligic, Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, Nick Taylor.

Official World Golf Ranking

Corey Conners 32

Mackenzie Hughes 57

Adam Hadwin 105

Adam Svensson 170

Taylor Pendrith 196

Nick Taylor 229

Roger Sloan 267

Aaron Cockerill 346

Presidents Cup Standings

Corey Conners 8

Mackenzie Hughes 10

Adam Hadwin 16

Adam Svensson 24

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship

Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills.

Canadians in the field: Brooke Henderson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Rolex Rankings

Brooke Henderson 10

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 136

Korn Ferry Tour

Club Car Championship At The Landings Club

Savannah, Ga.

The Landings Club – Deer Creek

Canadians in the field: Stuart Macdonald

PGA Tour Champions

Rapiscan Systems Classic

Biloxi, Miss.

The Grand Bear Club

Canadians in the field: Stephen Ames