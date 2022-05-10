Canadians on Tour: PGA Tour Champions set for season’s first major Stephen Ames and Mike Weir are in the field at this week’s Regions Tradition in Alabama.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Last Week: Three Canadians finished inside the top 21 at the Wells Fargo Championship, led by Mackenzie Hughes who shot 67 on Sunday and ended up tied for ninth. Nick Taylor (T15) and Corey Conners (T21) were the other Canadians near the top.

This Week: The PGA Tour Champions holds its first of consecutive majors of the season at the Regions Tradition. The following event is the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

PGA Tour

AT&T Byron Nelson

At the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Tex.

Canadians in the field: Michael Gligic, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, Nick Taylor.

Best Canadian Finish: Second, by Mike Weir in 2014

Official World Golf Ranking

Corey Conners 32

Mackenzie Hughes 60

Adam Hadwin 105

Adam Svensson 185

Taylor Pendrith 218

Nick Taylor 236

Roger Sloan 300

Aaron Cockerill 305

Presidents Cup Standings

Corey Conners 6

Mackenzie Hughes 10

Adam Hadwin 13

Korn Ferry Tour

Visit Knoxville Open

At the Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn.

Canadians in the field: David Hearn, Stuart Macdonald, Albin Choi.

PGA Tour Champions*

Regions Tradition

At Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Al.

Canadians in the field: Stephen Ames, Mike Weir

*major championship

LPGA

Cognizant Founders Cup

At Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, NJ.

Canadians in the field: Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Maddie Szeryk

Rolex Rankings

Brooke Henderson 12

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 134

Alena Sharp 270