10h ago
Canadians on Tour: PGA Tour Champions set for season’s first major
Stephen Ames and Mike Weir are in the field at this week’s Regions Tradition in Alabama.
By Bob Weeks
Last Week: Three Canadians finished inside the top 21 at the Wells Fargo Championship, led by Mackenzie Hughes who shot 67 on Sunday and ended up tied for ninth. Nick Taylor (T15) and Corey Conners (T21) were the other Canadians near the top.
This Week: The PGA Tour Champions holds its first of consecutive majors of the season at the Regions Tradition. The following event is the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
PGA Tour
AT&T Byron Nelson
At the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Tex.
Canadians in the field: Michael Gligic, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, Nick Taylor.
Best Canadian Finish: Second, by Mike Weir in 2014
Official World Golf Ranking
Corey Conners 32
Mackenzie Hughes 60
Adam Hadwin 105
Adam Svensson 185
Taylor Pendrith 218
Nick Taylor 236
Roger Sloan 300
Aaron Cockerill 305
Presidents Cup Standings
Corey Conners 6
Mackenzie Hughes 10
Adam Hadwin 13
Korn Ferry Tour
Visit Knoxville Open
At the Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn.
Canadians in the field: David Hearn, Stuart Macdonald, Albin Choi.
PGA Tour Champions*
Regions Tradition
At Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Al.
Canadians in the field: Stephen Ames, Mike Weir
*major championship
LPGA
Cognizant Founders Cup
At Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, NJ.
Canadians in the field: Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Maddie Szeryk
Rolex Rankings
Brooke Henderson 12
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 134
Alena Sharp 270