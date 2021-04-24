Price returns to Montreal for further treatment

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed Saturday that goaltender Carey Price has returned to Montreal to undergo further treatment for his concussion.

#Habs Ducharme says Price has returned to Montreal and is not expected back on the ice early next week. @TSN_Edge (Apologies for the botched translation on my original Tweet.) — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 24, 2021

Price is not expected to return early next week.

The Canadiens goaltender has not played since taking a hit from Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson on April 19. The 33-year-old has a 12-7-5 record with a 2.64 goals against average and .901 save percentage.