3h ago
Price returns to Montreal for further treatment
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed that goaltender Carey Price has returned to Montreal to undergo further treatment for his concussion. He is not expected to return early next week.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed Saturday that goaltender Carey Price has returned to Montreal to undergo further treatment for his concussion.
Price is not expected to return early next week.
The Canadiens goaltender has not played since taking a hit from Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson on April 19. The 33-year-old has a 12-7-5 record with a 2.64 goals against average and .901 save percentage.