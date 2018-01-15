1h ago
Canes' Aho out indefinitely with concussion
TSN.ca Staff
Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho is out indefinitely with a concussion and a lower-body injury, the team announced on Monday.
Aho was injured on Sunday in a collision with Calgary Flames defenceman Mark Giordano.
The Flames player was assessed a match penalty on the play and ejected from the game, but will face no further discipline as a result of the altercation.
Aho has played in 45 games this season for the Hurricanes and has 16 goals and 21 assists.
The 20-year-old played all 82 games for the Hurricanes in his rookie season of 2016-17.