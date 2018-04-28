The Carolina Hurricanes recently spoke with Boston Bruins executive and former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Ferguson Jr. about their vacant GM job according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hearing Carolina recently spoke with Bruins exec John Ferguson Jr about their vacant GM job, continue to speak to different people. Canes also spoke with Habs exec Rick Dudley about a different role in their organization but doesn't sound like that will work out at this point. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 28, 2018

Ferguson Jr. has been with the Bruins for the last four seasons.

They also spoke with Montreal Canadiens executive Rick Dudley about a different role in their organization, but LeBrun reports it doesn't sound like it will work out.

The Hurricanes have been looking for a general manager ever since Ron Francis was moved to the role of team president by new owner Tom Dundon.

The club is also looking for a new head coach for the first time in four seasons. Bill Peters walked away from the final year of his deal and was later named as head coach of the Calgary Flames. During his tenure in Carolina, Peters went a combined 137-138-53.

Last season, the Hurricanes finished at 36-35-11 to miss the playoffs for the ninth straight season.