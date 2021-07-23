The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 seventh-round pick and forwards Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle and Antoine Roussel, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

So the full deal is:

OEL and Garland for Roussel, Eriksson, Beagle, the 9th overall pick, 2nd RD pick in 2022 and 7th pick in 2023. And Arizona retains 12 percent of OEL. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 23, 2021

Arizona will retain 12 percent of Ekman-Larsson's salary.

