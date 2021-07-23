52m ago
Canucks acquire Ekman-Larsson, Garland from Coyotes for ninth pick, three players
The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 seventh-round pick and forwards Loui Eriksson, Jay Beagle and Antoine Roussel, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
So the full deal is:— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 23, 2021
OEL and Garland for Roussel, Eriksson, Beagle, the 9th overall pick, 2nd RD pick in 2022 and 7th pick in 2023. And Arizona retains 12 percent of OEL.
